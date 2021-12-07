Tracking beneficial rainfall!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has stalled out nearby allowing for moisture to gather to our west and head our way for Wednesday. Tonight will be cloudy and cool with a few showers, lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Our best rain chance in weeks will move through Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Drier weather will return by Wednesday evening with temperatures staying cool through Thursday. A surge of warmer air will return on Friday ahead of another cold front that will head our way Saturday night. Highs in the 70s are expected Friday and Saturday before cooler weather returns with the chance of rain on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and Cool. Spotty Showers Possible. Low 52.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers. High 62, Low 52.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62, Low 52.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 74, Low 60.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Breezy and Warm. High 78, Low 56.

SUNDAY: AM Rain. PM Sun. High 62, Low 41.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 61, Low 43

