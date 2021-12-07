USC’s Foster Named First Team All-SEC by League Coaches
University of South Carolina senior defensive back Jaylan Foster was named first-team All-SEC as selected by the conference’s 14 head coaches, it was announced today.
Foster, a 5-10, 195-pounder from Duncan, S.C., is tied for the NCAA lead with five interceptions, the most for a Gamecock since 2004. He leads the team with 90 tackles, ranking 12th in the SEC with 7.5 tackles per game. A former walk-on, Foster was credited with 4.0 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry. He notched double figures in tackles in three games, including a career-high 13 stops against Tennessee. Foster was a Sporting News Midseason first-team All-American and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He was previously selected as a first-team All-SEC performer by USA TODAY.
Foster and the Gamecocks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will travel to Charlotte for a December 30 date in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC). Game time is set for 11:30 am ET and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Bryce Young, Alabama
RB
Tyler Badie, Missouri
Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
WR
Jameson Williams, Alabama
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE
Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Evan Neal, Alabama
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C
Luke Fortner, Kentucky
AP
Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Defense
DL
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Sam Williams, Ole Miss
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
LB
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Damone Clark, LSU
DB
Roger McCreary, Auburn
Jordan Battle, Alabama
Jaylan Foster, South Carolina
Montaric Brown, Arkansas
Special Teams
PK
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR
John Metchie III, Alabama
Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
Ed Ingram, LSU
Cade Mays, Tennessee
Justin Shaffer, Georgia
C
Michael Maietti, Missouri
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Defense
DL
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
Derick Hall, Auburn
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
Jalen Carter, Georgia
LB
Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB
Derion Kendrick, Georgia
Theo Jackson, Tennessee
Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
Lewis Cine, Georgia*
Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State*
Special Teams
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS
Jameson Williams, Alabama