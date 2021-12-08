SC Lottery
Former boyfriend of Mallory Beach files lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third victim of the deadly 2019 boat crash in Beaufort County that killed a 19-year-old girl, is filing a lawsuit against disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Anthony Cook was among the 6 passengers on the boat allegedly driven by Alex’s late son Paul.

The lawsuit alleges that Murdaugh “knowingly and purposefully entrusted to his son, Paul Murdaugh, under circumstances that he knew or should have known were unsafe and improper given Paul Murdaugh’s intoxication on the date of the events in question, and also due to Paul Murdaugh’s proclivity for underage drinking, and also due to Paul Murdaugh’s reckless and dangerous boating habits.”

Beaufort County officials say the boat crashed near the Archer’s Creek Bridge back in February of 2019.

Mallory Beach, Cook’s girlfriend, was killed.

Cook and other passengers were hurt in the crash.

Paul was initially charged after authorities learned he was drunk at the time of the deadly incident, but he was killed before a trial, and charges were dropped.

The suit names Alex Murdaugh, the convenience store Parkers and the cashier at the store who is accused of giving Paul alcohol knowing he was using a fake ID.

Cook is the third party involved in the boat crash to bring a lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh.

