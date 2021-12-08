SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CCU’s Williams Named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina University’s Rudi Williams has been named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

The senior scored 49 points in Coastal’s wins over South Carolina and Winthrop, which included a 30-point explosion against Winthrop.

In averaging 24.5 points per game over the two-game period, he shot a blistering 74 percent (17-of-23) from the field and was a perfect 5-5 on his three-point attempts. He also hit 10 of his 14 free throws for 71 percent.

On top of his scoring, Williams added a double-double with 10 rebounds against Winthrop.

On the season, he is averaging 15.6 points per game and is shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 52.2 percent on his three-point field goals. He is also second on the team with 25 assists and in steals with 10.

Most Read

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Summerville homeowner Sade Major, left, shows a Dorchester County deputy where a mysterious...
‘My kids are scared’: Summerville woman worries after ‘circle of fire’ behind home
Deron Maxwell (right) and Fordell Washington (left).
Two people arrested after car and foot chase near North Charleston
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
A lawsuit has been filed against Bank of America claiming that the company bent the rules and...
Lawsuit claims Bank of America ‘bent rules’ for Alex Murdaugh; Bank responds

Latest News

Smith, Tucker lift College of Charleston over Tulane 86-72
LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/7)
SC State DB Decobie Durant was named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday
SC State’s Durant Named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year
Gamecocks DB Jaylan Foster was named first team All SEC by the coaches on Tuesday
USC’s Foster Named First Team All-SEC by League Coaches