Charleston Announces 2022 Baseball Slate

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The College of Charleston baseball team will return to a full 56-game schedule in 2022 that includes 33 contests at Patriots Point and matchups with five programs that advanced to the NCAA postseason last spring, announced head coach Chad Holbrook on Wednesday.

Charleston’s 2022 slate features renewed rivalries with nearly a dozen familiar foes in non-conference play in addition to first-time meetings with several programs, including a marquee midweek matchup with national semifinalist Texas on Tuesday, March 15 at Patriots Point. The Cougars will welcome regular regional participant East Carolina to Patriots Point for a three-game series in March as well as midweek meetings with Coastal Carolina (Apr. 26) and Clemson (May 17) at Patriots Point.

“We are thrilled about the upcoming schedule,” Holbrook said. “It certainly has a national flair to it with a home series against a Super Regional participant in ECU and a visit from perennial national power Texas. It also includes always competitive regional matchups with Coastal Carolina and Clemson. When you combine some of our favorite regional rivalries with matchups against some of the powerhouses of college baseball, it certainly will make for an exciting spring at Patriots Point. Our players are fired up about the challenges ahead.”

The Cougars will open the 2022 season with a three-game series against Wagner beginning on Friday, February 18. Charleston’s home non-conference schedule also features weekend series against Siena (Feb. 26-27) and UMass Lowell (Mar. 11-13). Midweek matchups against Penn (Mar. 8-9), Presbyterian (Apr. 5) and The Citadel (May 17) are on the docket as well in addition to the program’s first-ever weekend series with Charleston Southern on May 13-15, which will feature two games at The Point and one in North Charleston.

Coach Holbrook and the Cougars will hit the road for seven midweek games in non-conference play with trips to Clemson (Feb. 22), Presbyterian (Mar. 1), Georgia Southern (Mar. 22), Charlotte (Mar. 29), Coastal Carolina (Apr. 6), The Citadel (Apr. 12) and USC Upstate (Apr. 19) on the schedule. The Cougars are also slated to travel to North Carolina for a weekend series at High Point on Mar. 4-6.

The 2022 CAA schedule will have a familiar look to it as the conference returns to its traditional round-robin format. Charleston will host Northeastern (Mar. 25-27), James Madison (Apr. 8-10), William & Mary (Apr. 15-17) and Delaware (Apr. 29-May 1) in league play with trips to Hofstra (Apr. 1-3), Elon (Apr. 22-24), UNCW (May 6-8) and Towson (May 19-21) completing the Cougars’ CAA slate. The 2022 CAA Championship will be held May 25-29 in Elon, N.C. on the Elon campus.