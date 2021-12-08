Deputies arrest man suspected in Georgetown County kidnapping

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a 29-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping and other crimes.

The sheriff’s office arrested Darnell Michael Simmons Jr. of Pawleys Island on Tuesday on outstanding warrants.

In addition to kidnapping, Simmons is being held on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, second-degree domestic violence, failure to stop for blue lights, hindering and obstructing, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

