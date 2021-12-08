Home Team BBQ opening Mount Pleasant location

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry barbeque restaurant announced on Wednesday plans to add another location in Mount Pleasant.

Home Team BBQ announced on Facebook that they would be opening the new location on Highway 17 at the site of the former Rusty Rudder.

In the post, Home Team BBQ says the new spot “already has the feel of an old BBQ shack” and features a large outdoor space.

Home Team BBQ says the new location will be open in 2022 but has not given an exact date.

