Investigators arrest woman accused in West Ashley murder

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old woman accused in a murder in West Ashley.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kristen Diann Dyches of Ridgeville and charged her with a murder that happened on Toura Lane in January of 2020. Erica Grooms, 22, of Summerville was arrested in connection to the homicide on Aug. 13, 2021.

The investigation happened on Jan. 16, 2020 when officers responded to the 100 block of Toura Lane for an injured person.

Officers then located the body of Seth Coleman.

“CPD Detectives responded to the scene and began investigating the incident,” Charleston police officials said. “The death was ruled a homicide by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.”

Dyches is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled to have a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Police are continuing the investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at (843)743-7200 and ask for the On Duty Central Detective,” police officials said. “Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.