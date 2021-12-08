SC Lottery
Kiawah Island to support Lowcountry animal activist’s petition to add no-wake zone

By Rey Llerena
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KIAWAH ISLAND (WCSC) – The Town of Kiawah Island has voted to support the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network’s efforts to add a no-wake zone to an inlet that separates Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island.

Lauren Rust, the founder and executive director of the organization, spoke before the town council on Tuesday about her petition to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to add a no-wake zone to Captain Sam’s Inlet to protect strand feeding dolphins.

“Strand feeding is a unique feeding strategy where dolphins trap fish against a bank, and they momentarily strand themselves on a beach or a mud flat,” Rust said. “By doing that, it creates a tidal wave. It pushes the fish ahead of them. They beach themselves, grab the fish and then wiggle back into the water.”

The Town of Seabrook Island held a committee meeting on Tuesday and also discussed Rust’s letter.

They said they will request some edits before possibly voting on whether to support it at the next council meeting.

