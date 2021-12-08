New hotel and retail space near Ravenel Bridge going through design process

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant could soon see new places to eat, shop, and stay near Memorial Waterfront Park.

It’s part of the development plans at Ferry Wharf, right below the Ravenel Bridge.

Development plans on Grafton Street, which leads to Ferry Wharf Road, are up for final review Wednesday by the Mount Pleasant Design Review Board.

Right now this site is an open, grassy space, looking right at the Cooper River and downtown Charleston.

According to plans shown in the town of Mount Pleasant’s DRB agenda, the company, Bennett Hospitality, plans to bring another 78-room hotel along Grafton Street.

The space is proposed to have buildings on both sides of the road, with commercial and retail restaurant spaces on the first floor, and the boutique hotel – The Inn at Ferry Wharf -- on the second and third floor.

There’s no confirmation yet on what stores and restaurants could be coming here.

Right next to this space is the new Embassy Suites, which opened less than a year ago.

The master plan shown in the agenda also shows plans for an additional 150 room hotel in front of this space, closer to the water, but that proposal has not made it to the design process yet.

Bennett Hospitality did not share a timeline for the Inn at Ferry Wharf construction yet.

The Design Review Board meeting starts at 5 p.m.

