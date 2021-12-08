SC Lottery
Police arrest man accused of shooting at woman's car



By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 31-year-old Ladson man has been arrested after police say he shot at a woman’s vehicle.

The North Charleston Police Department says Daquan West was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A police report states West and the woman had been dating but were recently separated. The report states that West was at the woman’s home to gather some items with the woman arrived and told West she was dropping her kids off and would be back to let him in.

The report states that West fired a shot at the woman’s vehicle as she was driving away.

Officers say they were able to locate West’s vehicle and initiate a traffic stop where he was taken into custody.

West was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

