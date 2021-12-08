SC Lottery
SC reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest batch of COVID-19 tests revealed a jump in new cases.

DHEC reported 866 cases Wednesday, which included 526 confirmed through PCR tests and another 340 detected through rapid tests.

The agency reported 17 new deaths, 13 confirmed and another four listed as probable.

The deaths included two in Lowcountry counties. Both deaths were reported in Berkeley County.

The results came from 13,726 tests with a positive rate of 5.4%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 926,454 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 740,337 cases detected using PCR tests and 186,117 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 14,334 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 12,399 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,935 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered almost 11.9 million COVID tests.



