Smith, Tucker lift College of Charleston over Tulane 86-72

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS -- — Reyne Smith had 15 points to lead five College of Charleston players in double figures as the Cougars defeated Tulane 86-72 on Tuesday night. Brenden Tucker added 13 points for the Cougars. Fah’mir Ali chipped in 12, John Meeks scored 11 and Babacar Faye had 10. Ali also had eight assists.

Jaylen Forbes had 17 points for the Green Wave (3-6). Kevin Cross added 17 points. Jadan Coleman had 11 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. College of Charleston defeated Tulane 81-77 last Tuesday.

