Steelworkers leader looks to bring dredging back to Georgetown harbor

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic Georgetown steel mill reopening next month is sparking conversations in the community about dredging its harbor.

As the Liberty Steel Mill announces its reopening, some are raising questions about the future of the harbor.

“Right now you don’t see no activity at all with this port,” said James Sanderson, president of United Steelworkers Local 7898.

Sanderson says he wants the port by Liberty Steel to be dredged because he says it will promote a more diversified economy for Georgetown County.

“The community has already demonstrated how much they support getting the port dredged,” Sanderson said.

Georgetown County voters approved a referendum to help pay for the project in 2014.

Since then a Coastal Carolina professor and local leaders began working to develop a solution for conventional dredging. He says the sedimentation rates, how fast silt starts building up, are extremely high because of high amounts of floating silt in the water.

“Within two or three years, it will completely silt up from an original water depth of maybe 20 feet up to 1 foot,” said Till Hanebuth, an associate professor of Coastal Marine Geology at Coastal Carolina University.

Hanebuth says there are a couple of solutions on the table now which need to be tested by a model they created based on their scientific understanding.

“What we as scientists propose is lets have a smart solution in place first, lets have the demand by the steel mill in place so that they right away start to use the harbor once it gets dredged,” Hanebuth said. “My hope is that the people come together. Everybody in this community should be stakeholders in our community.”

