SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Steelworkers leader looks to bring dredging back to Georgetown harbor

A historic Georgetown steel mill reopening next month is sparking conversations in the...
A historic Georgetown steel mill reopening next month is sparking conversations in the community about dredging its harbor.(Live 5 News)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic Georgetown steel mill reopening next month is sparking conversations in the community about dredging its harbor.

As the Liberty Steel Mill announces its reopening, some are raising questions about the future of the harbor.

“Right now you don’t see no activity at all with this port,” said James Sanderson, president of United Steelworkers Local 7898.

Sanderson says he wants the port by Liberty Steel to be dredged because he says it will promote a more diversified economy for Georgetown County.

“The community has already demonstrated how much they support getting the port dredged,” Sanderson said.

Georgetown County voters approved a referendum to help pay for the project in 2014.

Since then a Coastal Carolina professor and local leaders began working to develop a solution for conventional dredging. He says the sedimentation rates, how fast silt starts building up, are extremely high because of high amounts of floating silt in the water.

“Within two or three years, it will completely silt up from an original water depth of maybe 20 feet up to 1 foot,” said Till Hanebuth, an associate professor of Coastal Marine Geology at Coastal Carolina University.

Hanebuth says there are a couple of solutions on the table now which need to be tested by a model they created based on their scientific understanding.

“What we as scientists propose is lets have a smart solution in place first, lets have the demand by the steel mill in place so that they right away start to use the harbor once it gets dredged,” Hanebuth said. “My hope is that the people come together. Everybody in this community should be stakeholders in our community.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
North Charleston police officials said around noon on Monday officers were called after a...
School officials find loaded gun in bookbag at N. Charleston High School
Deron Maxwell (right) and Fordell Washington (left).
Two people arrested after car and foot chase near North Charleston
Authorities arrested 19-year-old Rico Jamall Ancrum who was captured by fugitive task force...
Authorities arrest fugitive wanted for West Ashley murder
Summerville homeowner Sade Major, left, shows a Dorchester County deputy where a mysterious...
‘My kids are scared’: Summerville woman worries after ‘circle of fire’ behind home

Latest News

Former White House Chief of Staff and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection...
Economists predict SC’s economy to fully recover from pandemic by 2022
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
Willie Toomer, 78, was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the afternoon of May 15, 2017,...
Deputies renew call for clues in 2017 missing person case
Test results released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports slow drop in new COVID cases, 4th day of rising percent-positive