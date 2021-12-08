SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Three Roper St. Francis hospitals earn Top Hospital award

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital and Roper St. Francis...
Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital and Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital all took home the 2021 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award in the general hospital category.(Roper St. Francis)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three hospitals in the Roper St. Francis hospital system earned awards for hospital safety and quality.

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital and Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital all took home the 2021 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award in the general hospital category.

The award recognizes hospitals for their hospital safety and quality. Officials say top hospitals have better systems to prevent medication errors, higher quality on maternity care and lower infection rates.

“These awards are a testament to the exceptional quality our team provides to patients on a daily basis,” Marian Savage, vice president for quality and patient experience, said. “We’re proud of our caregivers for this latest accomplishment and for continuing our more than 160-year legacy of healing our community. Quality is embedded in our culture and in our strategic plan for the future in which we ‘provide convenient, high value and clinically integrated care to all.’”

The award was given nationally to 46 hospitals in the general hospital category and 149 hospitals total. The three Roper St. Francis hospitals were the only hospitals in the state to receive the award.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Summerville homeowner Sade Major, left, shows a Dorchester County deputy where a mysterious...
‘My kids are scared’: Summerville woman worries after ‘circle of fire’ behind home
Deron Maxwell (right) and Fordell Washington (left).
Two people arrested after car and foot chase near North Charleston
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
A lawsuit has been filed against Bank of America claiming that the company bent the rules and...
Lawsuit claims Bank of America ‘bent rules’ for Alex Murdaugh; Bank responds

Latest News

A 31-year-old Ladson man has been arrested after police say he shot at a woman’s vehicle.
Police arrest man accused of shooting at woman’s car
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Kiawah Island to support Lowcountry animal activist’s petition to add no-wake zone
The town of Mount Pleasant could soon see new places to eat, shop, and stay near Memorial...
New hotel and retail space near Ravenel Bridge going through design process
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New hotel and retail space near Ravenel Bridge going through design process