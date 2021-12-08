Three Roper St. Francis hospitals earn Top Hospital award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three hospitals in the Roper St. Francis hospital system earned awards for hospital safety and quality.

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital and Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital all took home the 2021 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award in the general hospital category.

The award recognizes hospitals for their hospital safety and quality. Officials say top hospitals have better systems to prevent medication errors, higher quality on maternity care and lower infection rates.

“These awards are a testament to the exceptional quality our team provides to patients on a daily basis,” Marian Savage, vice president for quality and patient experience, said. “We’re proud of our caregivers for this latest accomplishment and for continuing our more than 160-year legacy of healing our community. Quality is embedded in our culture and in our strategic plan for the future in which we ‘provide convenient, high value and clinically integrated care to all.’”

The award was given nationally to 46 hospitals in the general hospital category and 149 hospitals total. The three Roper St. Francis hospitals were the only hospitals in the state to receive the award.

