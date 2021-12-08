SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

USC’s Foster and Smith Earn AP All-SEC Recognition

Gamecocks DB Jaylan Foster was named first team All SEC by the coaches on Tuesday
Gamecocks DB Jaylan Foster was named first team All SEC by the coaches on Tuesday(Juan Blas | South Carolina Athletics)
By USC Athletics
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The University of South Carolina placed two defensive backs on the All-SEC teams as selected by the Associated Press, it was announced today. Senior Jaylan Foster was named to the first-team unit, while redshirt sophomore Cam Smith earned a spot on the second team.

Foster, a 5-10, 195-pounder from Duncan, S.C., is tied for the NCAA lead with five interceptions, the most for a Gamecock since 2004. He leads the team with 90 tackles, ranking 12th in the SEC with 7.5 tackles per game. A former walk-on, Foster was credited with 4.0 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry. He notched double figures in tackles in three games, including a career-high 13 stops against Tennessee. Foster was a Sporting News Midseason first-team All-American and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He was previously selected as a first-team All-SEC performer by USA TODAY and by the league’s 14 coaches.

Smith, a 6-1, 187-pounder from Blythewood, S.C., was considered the Gamecocks’ top cover cornerback. He collected 41 tackles, including a career-high 10 at Missouri, along with 11 pass breakups. He intercepted three passes and now has five INTs in his career. Smith ranked second in the SEC with 14 passes defended. He was previously named second-team All-SEC by ProFootballFocus (PFF).

Foster, Smith and the Gamecocks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will travel to Charlotte for a December 30 date in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC). Game time is set for 11:30 am ET and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Most Read

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Summerville homeowner Sade Major, left, shows a Dorchester County deputy where a mysterious...
‘My kids are scared’: Summerville woman worries after ‘circle of fire’ behind home
Deron Maxwell (right) and Fordell Washington (left).
Two people arrested after car and foot chase near North Charleston
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
A lawsuit has been filed against Bank of America claiming that the company bent the rules and...
Lawsuit claims Bank of America ‘bent rules’ for Alex Murdaugh; Bank responds

Latest News

Pair of Grand Slam Champions enter Charleston Open field
Charleston Announces 2022 Baseball Slate
Smith, Tucker lift College of Charleston over Tulane 86-72
LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/7)