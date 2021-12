Wettest day in over a month!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure will slide along a stalled front near our coast creating a favorable set up for the wettest day we’ve had since early November.

TODAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 65.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 62.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers. High 73.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Showers Late. High 78.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. High 62.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.