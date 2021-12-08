Working Wednesdays: Berkeley County School District hiring teachers and other staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District is growing, and with that growth, comes new opportunities for employment. With approximately 37,000 students, BCSD is the fourth-largest school district in South Carolina.

Working Wednesdays is highlighting open positions with BCSD. They include instructional assistants, bus drivers, custodians, food service, child care, office staff, maintenance, technicians and kitchen mechanic.

Education positions are also available. There are openings in special education for all areas and all grade levels. Teachers are needed for middle and high school math and ELA/English. Teacher positions are also open in health science, culinary, mechatronics, family & consumer science, and business.

You may apply for any of these jobs online by clicking here.

There are also several in-person job fairs coming up soon. You’ll find more details and instructions on how to register at the link above.

Monday, December 13: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Berkeley County School District Job Fair

Thursday, January 20: Clemson University Education Fair, BCSD will be looking for teachers to begin work in August

Saturday, March 12: Annual BCSD Teacher Recruitment Fair at Cane Bay High School

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in-depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.