Charleston Co. schools investing $29M on new support building in downtown

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is embarking on Phase 5 of its Capital Programs Plan which includes a $29.4 million addition to the Early College High School.

The 60,000 square foot support building would allow students to expand with new science labs, classrooms and a proper cafeteria.

Jasmeen Shaw, executive director of capital programs at CSSD, says to understand why the new building is needed, you have to understand what the current campus doesn’t have.

“If you had an opportunity to actually tour the facility, right now it’s [cafeteria] a small room and students rotate in and out, they grab lunch, and they have to find some where either in the hallway, or just anywhere that they can actually have lunch and eat lunch,” Shaw said. “That’s just one element of it. Science classrooms with a real science lab and everything that’s included in a real gym. Basically, some of the aspects that you would see in any traditional high school.”

Situated in the Trident Technical College Palmer Campus on Columbus Street, the Early College High School is a unique arrangement geared towards putting 9th grade students on a path toward college. Jeff Borowy, CCSD’s chief operating officer, says the kids that attend the high school are first generation college students. The school is currently in its fifth year of operation.

“The real focus of this school was twofold. One was to create an educational opportunity in which students had a realistic opportunity to get their associate’s degree before they graduated,” Borowy said. “I would say one of the other differences in this school is it fits a need for students that might not feel comfortable in the school that they’re in either because it’s too large, or too small. It’s like the three bears. This one is just right for a lot of kids.”

The project is one of the many buildings funded through a special tax approved by the voters.

Shaw says that’s one of the reasons why it’s important to get input from the community on how it should be designed.

“In November of 2020, the Charleston County voters approved what was called a second extension of the sales tax program, the one cent sales tax program,” Shaw said. “The Fraser Campus has a lot of history behind it. . . The Eastside High School was also a school at the campus. So we expect community members that have gone to those schools in the past, and we would like the opportunity to know what the history was like and what they want us to highlight in our new support building.”

A community meeting is being held at the campus Thursday night from 6 to 7.

The project is in the pre-design phase, and the architect and engineering selection was awarded to Liollio Architecture. The new building is not expected to expand enrollment which is capped at 400. The project is expected to be completed for the 2024-2025 school year.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.