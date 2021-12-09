SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston County School District holding community meeting for Early College High School

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is hosting a community meeting Thursday.

The meeting will discuss the process to build a support building for Early College High School on the Wilmot J. Fraser campus.

District officials will present information on the current needs of the school’s academic program, the current space and how it is used.

There will also be opportunities to submit written questions and speak to staff directly.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of Trident Technical College’s Palmer Campus.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kristen Diann Dyches of Ridgeville and charged her with a...
Investigators arrest woman accused in West Ashley murder
A 31-year-old Ladson man has been arrested after police say he shot at a woman’s vehicle.
Police arrest man accused of shooting at woman’s car
19-year-old Mallory Beach
Former boyfriend of Mallory Beach files lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh
A crash on I-526 east near the I-26 merge Wednesday morning is causing traffic delays.
Crews clear crash on I-526 near I-26
Data from the state’s SC Ready test shows half of the district Black students are not meeting...
Half of Black students not meeting academic expectations in Charleston County

Latest News

Summerville High School is highlighting its Career and Technical Education Center on Thursday.
Lt. Gov. Evette touring DD2 Career and Technical Education Center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mayor: Goose Creek to see $1.5M boost in economy next year due to new business
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek officials predict big economic boost in 2022
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lt. Gov. Evette touring DD2 Career and Technical Education Center