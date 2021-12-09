Charleston County School District holding community meeting for Early College High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is hosting a community meeting Thursday.

The meeting will discuss the process to build a support building for Early College High School on the Wilmot J. Fraser campus.

District officials will present information on the current needs of the school’s academic program, the current space and how it is used.

There will also be opportunities to submit written questions and speak to staff directly.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of Trident Technical College’s Palmer Campus.

