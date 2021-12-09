Coroner’s office receives grant focusing on drug related deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A grant awarded to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office by the state will be used to focus on opioid and drug-related deaths in the county.

The $54,924 grant was awarded through the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grant administered by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs.

Officials say the grant will go towards hiring a Special Opioid Medicolegal Death Investigator.

“Charleston County has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic,” Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. “We are honored to have been awarded funds that will provide for a Special Opioid Medicolegal Death Investigator who will focus on the specific needs of drug-related death investigations, engage with community stakeholders, and provide needed resources to surviving families.”

The coroner’s office says 142 cases of unintentional opioid and drug-related deaths have been confirmed in Charleston County in 2021 with another 41 cases pending toxicology testing, but suspicious for an overdose.

The office was previously awarded funds in 2018 for the project and the latest grant is a continuation of that project, officials said.

