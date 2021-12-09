Drying out and warming up over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drier weather returns to the Lowcountry following a daily record for rainfall at Charleston International Airport. The rain was much needed following the month of November that offered up few opportunities for the wet stuff. We’ll see the return of some sunshine today but temperatures will be cooler with highs near 60 degrees. A warm-up is headed our way beginning tomorrow as a southerly wind develops ahead of our next cold front. There is only a small chance of rain Friday as temperatures climb into the low 70s. Saturday will be a warm and mainly dry day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The chance of rain will increase after dark as a cold front advances into the area from the west. Showers will be possible Saturday night and early Sunday before that cold front moves offshore. Drier weather will take over during the day Sunday with cooler temperatures moving in! Highs will only reach the low 60s on Sunday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 61.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 73.

SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Rain Late. High 77.

SUNDAY: Showers Early. AM Clouds, PM Sun. High 61.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65.

