SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

EMS not considered ‘essential’ in SC, but proposed bill would change that

By Mary Green
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The pandemic has shown how critical emergency medical services are across the country.

But in South Carolina and most other states, EMS is not classified as an “essential service,” as law enforcement and fire services are.

While those services have been part of the US in some fashion since colonial times, EMS is much younger, established in many areas of the country in the 1970s, according to South Carolina EMS Association Advocacy and Legislative Chair Steven McDade.

But since then, McDade said EMS has become a necessity in every community.

“You can look at it from just an everyday thing, where you can call for a heart attack or a stroke or a car wreck, or look at the impact that EMS has had during this pandemic. They, really, we’ve been the ones, frontline, combatting that,” he said.

A bill pre-filed in the South Carolina House of Representatives would designate EMS or ambulance service as essential in the state. As of Wednesday, H.4601 had six Republican cosponsors and was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee.

“A lot of times, our EMS folks call themselves the ‘forgotten first responders,’ and it’s unfortunate because they’re often the first people on scene,” said Rep. West Cox, R – Anderson, the bill’s lead sponsor. “They’re doing a lot of things, and so we really wanted to bring them up to the level of everyone else.”

As part of the bill, every county in the state would need to ensure it has at least one ambulance available to its people, which is not currently a requirement by law.

Counties could satisfy this by owning and operating their own ambulance, entering an agreement with another local government or hospital, or contracting with a private company, among other options.

“It’s more of a protection thing because we always say, ‘Well, that’s always going to be here,’ but it may not, and so by going ahead and codifying that into law, we say this is important, we require everyone to do it, and then if they’re already doing it, great,” Cox said.

All 46 counties already have access to ambulances, according to McDade, but the bill, if passed, would guarantee it stays that way.

“It lays the groundwork that when they call 9-1-1, now there is something in place that requires an ambulance to be there,” he said, adding the bill is not an “unfunded mandate,” with no funding request for state lawmakers or monetary requirement for counties.

Cox said the bill would give this group of first responders the recognition they deserve and could have additional benefits.

“It’s a respect thing, but also it opens up the possibility for certain federal disaster funding, certain things in that area, so it opens up some more avenues for them,” he said.

McDade added that more states classifying ambulance services as essential would add weight to a push to make it essential at the federal level as well.

EMS is currently not considered an essential service in nearly 40 states, but that number has shrunk in recent years, as more states have passed laws to change that designation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Summerville homeowner Sade Major, left, shows a Dorchester County deputy where a mysterious...
‘My kids are scared’: Summerville woman worries after ‘circle of fire’ behind home
Deron Maxwell (right) and Fordell Washington (left).
Two people arrested after car and foot chase near North Charleston
A lawsuit has been filed against Bank of America claiming that the company bent the rules and...
Lawsuit claims Bank of America ‘bent rules’ for Alex Murdaugh; Bank responds
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found

Latest News

The City of Goose Creek is projected to add more than $1.5 million to its economy next year due...
Mayor: Goose Creek to see $1.5M boost in economy next year due to new business
The Mount Pleasant Design Review Board held a meeting Wednesday to discuss a possible...
Mount Pleasant residents concerned about possible Coleman Blvd. development
The sheriff’s office arrested Darnell Michael Simmons Jr. of Pawleys Island on Tuesday on...
Deputies arrest man suspected in Georgetown County kidnapping
Data from the state’s SC Ready test shows half of the district Black students are not meeting...
Half of Black students not meeting academic expectations in Charleston County