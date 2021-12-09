Lowcountry Food Bank celebrates 2 million meals made

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank celebrated making its 2 millionth meal in the Zucker Family Production Kitchen Thursday.

According to leaders with the Lowcountry Food Bank, this kitchen is an essential part of making nutritious meals for kids, veterans, seniors and more.

The food made in the Zucker Family Kitchen goes to programs like East Cooper Meals on Wheels and Kids Café, as well as to the Ralph H. Johnson V-A Medical Center.

“We’ve reached this milestone of serving the 2,000,000th meal produced in the kitchen,” the Lowcountry Food Bank’s Anita Zucker said. “But we know there’s still so much work to be done. Hunger remains a persistent problem here in our community, leaving thousands of children and seniors in need. Let’s keep this momentum going.”

Officials say the Zucker Family Kitchen produced 285,000 meals last year alone to go toward helping people with food insecurity.

