Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/8)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 76, Wando 66

Cane Bay 53, Summerville 49

Colleton County 58, Academic Magnet 46 - The Cougars improve to 3-1 with the win led by Deshaun Blocker who had 18 points and Brian Hamilton who had 16.

Goose Creek 78, Stall 53

Lucy Beckham 67, Hanahan 34 - The Bengals improve to 4-1 while the Hawks fall to 1-3

West Ashley 55, Berkeley 35

Woodland 56, James Island 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 69, Wando 60

Lucy Beckham 51, Hanahan 20 - Logan Collins had 20 to lead the Bengals to the win. Ashtyn Adams led Hanahan with 10.

Stall 68, Goose Creek 49 - Jadein Haynes had 29 points to lead the Warriors to the win. Jazzmyne Miller led the Gators with 14.

Summerville 53, Cane Bay 51

West Ashley 40, Berkeley 35

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.