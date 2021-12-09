SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/8)

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 76, Wando 66

Cane Bay 53, Summerville 49

Colleton County 58, Academic Magnet 46 - The Cougars improve to 3-1 with the win led by Deshaun Blocker who had 18 points and Brian Hamilton who had 16.

Goose Creek 78, Stall 53

Lucy Beckham 67, Hanahan 34 - The Bengals improve to 4-1 while the Hawks fall to 1-3

West Ashley 55, Berkeley 35

Woodland 56, James Island 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 69, Wando 60

Lucy Beckham 51, Hanahan 20 - Logan Collins had 20 to lead the Bengals to the win. Ashtyn Adams led Hanahan with 10.

Stall 68, Goose Creek 49 - Jadein Haynes had 29 points to lead the Warriors to the win. Jazzmyne Miller led the Gators with 14.

Summerville 53, Cane Bay 51

West Ashley 40, Berkeley 35

