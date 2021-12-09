Mayor: Goose Creek to see $1.5M boost in economy next year due to new business

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) – The City of Goose Creek is projected to add more than $1.5 million to its economy next year due to an increase of businesses opening within city limits, according to the mayor.

Mayor Greg Habib spoke of the economic progress of his city outside of Wide Awake Brewing Company, the first craft brewery to open in the city.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen our economy grow,” Habib said. “We’re projecting over $1.5 million of new money next year versus this year based on growth of our economy, and we did that through a pandemic. We’re pretty conservative as we project, but based on new business and new residents that have opened here in the City of Goose Creek over the last year, we’re projecting about $1.5 million next year than this year.”

Goose Creek’s residential population has grown by more than 35% since 2005, and it has grown to 48,000 people and is the eighth-largest city in South Carolina, according to Habib.

“We are working very hard to grow the economy within the City of Goose Creek, so that the people that live here can meet more of their needs without having to leave the city,” Habib said. “We’ve incentivized particular areas for redevelopment in the city. If we’ve got some older dilapidated buildings that may need to be renovated, those programs we started several years ago, and we’re hoping to starting see some of those things happen.”

Eric Roberts, who has lived in Goose Creek for 25 years, is the head brewmaster and co-owner of Wide Awake Brewing Company, which is based out of the city’s original fire rescue headquarters.

He said the city was important to getting the business open.

“Goose Creek has always been a bedroom community, so they’ve struggled with food and beverage, and I just wanted to bring something good to the city,” Roberts said. “The business development aspects of what the city has been able to accomplish has been very helpful for us.”

Wide Awake Brewing Company will officially open for business on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.