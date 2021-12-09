SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant residents concerned about possible Coleman Blvd. development

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Design Review Board held a meeting Wednesday to discuss a possible development at 515 Coleman Blvd., as some residents voiced concerns about increased traffic and safety.

According to a packet from the Design Review Board, the building would have a roof deck and would be 6,481 square feet. It would lie on 0.22 acres.

“People are extremely concerned,” said Haley Holzworth, owner of Hermosa Jewelry, which is directly behind the possible site.

“My number one concern for this is safety,” Holzworth said.

The site’s neighbor is Moultrie Middle School. A school crossing officer was hit by a car near the middle school just last month.

Tim Rogers is the parent of a child who attends the school.

“It’s just not the right spot for that big building that literally sits right on the road,” Rogers said.

Nick Payne says he lives about half a block over from the site on Rose Lane. He’s worried that people exiting the property will turn right onto Simmons Street and then onto the narrow Rose Lane, endangering the kids that play there.

“I personally wouldn’t feel comfortable allowing my kids out of the house to go run around, ride bikes in the street, play soccer, throw the ball around, whatever they choose to do if I know that rose lane will become a heavily trafficked road,” Payne said.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Hainey provided a statement to Live 5 News, saying, “It’s good to see our citizens actively engaged through established channels, as we are at the council level, to preserve the safety and the character of the town of Mount Pleasant.”

“We love our community, we’re not adverse to any change but any change needs to be thoughtful,” Payne said.

Live 5 reached out to the developer but we have yet to hear back. As of Wednesday night, the board did not agree to approve it.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

