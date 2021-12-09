Multiple Berkeley County schools on lockdown

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple Berkeley County schools are on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

The Berkeley County School District says Howe Hall Art Infused Magnet School, Sedgefield Middle, Goose Creek Elementary, Mount Holly Elementary and Goose Creek High School have all been placed on lockdown.

District officials say the lockdown is a precaution as law enforcement conducts an investigation in the area and that students are safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

