North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta Public Safety officer was shot during the exchange of gunfire in a shooting incident in downtown North Augusta. They were quickly transported to a local hospital to receive further medical attention for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

According to North Augusta Public Safety, the call came in around 4:30 p.m.

Officers got involved with an incident that eventually led to shots being fired on the 400 block of Georgia Avenue across from the Wells Fargo Branch and Gary’s Hamburgers.

NADPS has since secured the area. All suspects are either in custody or being detained pending further investigation.

Until further notice, the block of Georgia Avenue has been shutdown and traffic diverted.

Agents from SLED are on the scene handling the primary investigation. North Augusta Public Safety has requested SLED to investigate an officer involved shooting. SLED Agents and Crime Scene are on scene.

WATCH VIDEOS OF ON-FOOT CHASE IN NORTH AUGUSTA:

There’s a large law enforcement presence in downtown North Augusta after the apparent police chase with multiple shots fired involving a black Dodge truck. In a video provided to us we can see the officers approach the Dodge truck then quickly ran away. We can see that the passenger side window of the truck is cracked and blown out. There were four people riding in the truck at the time of the incident.

Black Dodge truck involved in North Augusta shooting incident (WRDW)

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

