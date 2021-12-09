SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident

North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident
North Augusta Public Safety Officer shot in leg in downtown shooting incident(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta Public Safety officer was shot during the exchange of gunfire in a shooting incident in downtown North Augusta. They were quickly transported to a local hospital to receive further medical attention for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

According to North Augusta Public Safety, the call came in around 4:30 p.m.

Officers got involved with an incident that eventually led to shots being fired on the 400 block of Georgia Avenue across from the Wells Fargo Branch and Gary’s Hamburgers.

NADPS has since secured the area. All suspects are either in custody or being detained pending further investigation.

Until further notice, the block of Georgia Avenue has been shutdown and traffic diverted.

Agents from SLED are on the scene handling the primary investigation. North Augusta Public Safety has requested SLED to investigate an officer involved shooting. SLED Agents and Crime Scene are on scene.

WATCH VIDEOS OF ON-FOOT CHASE IN NORTH AUGUSTA:

There’s a large law enforcement presence in downtown North Augusta after the apparent police chase with multiple shots fired involving a black Dodge truck. In a video provided to us we can see the officers approach the Dodge truck then quickly ran away. We can see that the passenger side window of the truck is cracked and blown out. There were four people riding in the truck at the time of the incident.

Black Dodge truck involved in North Augusta shooting incident
Black Dodge truck involved in North Augusta shooting incident(WRDW)

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kristen Diann Dyches of Ridgeville and charged her with a...
Investigators arrest woman accused in West Ashley murder
Berkeley County School District officials say an earlier lockdown at several schools has been...
Berkeley County school lockdowns lifted
Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
According to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 30-year-old Thomas James...
Report: Joint Base Charleston police officer arrested for threats against military installation, hospital

Latest News

Charleston police say part of Ashley River Road has been closed following an auto-pedestrian...
Part of Ashley River Road closed after auto-pedestrian crash in W. Ashley
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday that the South Carolina State...
State Grand Jury issues new indictments against Alex Murdaugh; hearing delayed
A day before the first scheduled hearing in the MUSC lawsuit against Trident Medical Center for...
MUSC drops lawsuit against former physicians before first court hearing
A controversial bill banning some vaccine mandates in South Carolina passed the House of...
SC House passes controversial bill banning some vaccine mandates
Summerville Town Council is considering a plan that could bring 25 years of improvements to the...
Summerville Town Council considering Midtown Redevelopment Plan