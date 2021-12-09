Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify three women they say were involved in the theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings from a Charleston store.

It happened at Hampden on 314 King St. on Nov. 26 when several rings were stolen.

According to police, the total value of the rings stolen are valued at $8725.

Anyone with information on the identities of the women are asked to call (843)720-3924 or email Officer Butillo at butillod@charleston-sc.gov.

