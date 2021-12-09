Portion of Savannah Highway closed due to downed power lines following crash
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Savannah Highway is closed due to downed power lines following a vehicle crash in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.
Charleston police officials said it happened on the 1600 block of Savannah Highway where a car struck a pole and caused the power lines to come down across the roadway.
