Portion of Savannah Highway closed due to downed power lines following crash

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Savannah Highway is closed due to downed power lines following a vehicle crash in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.

Charleston police officials said it happened on the 1600 block of Savannah Highway where a car struck a pole and caused the power lines to come down across the roadway.

