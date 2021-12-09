SC Lottery
Report: Joint Base Charleston police officer arrested for threats against military installation, hospital

By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they have arrested a civilian Air Force police officer at Joint Base Charleston who is accused of threatening a hospital and a military installation.

According to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 30-year-old Thomas James Stephan was arrested in Florida on a charge of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

He was located in Orange County and was detained by the Orlando Police Department.

His arrest happened on Tuesday when authorities in Florida received a warning from South Carolina law enforcement that Stephan was in Florida.

A report by FDLE officials stated that Stephan had made threats stating that he would commit suicide by cop and that there would be a shootout if he was stopped.

In addition, authorities said Stephan also threatened that he would run his vehicle into a hospital, as well as try to access a military installation.

Stephan was booked into the Orange County Jail on no bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 18th Judicial Circuit in Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

