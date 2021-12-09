SC reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest batch of COVID-19 tests revealed a jump in new cases.

DHEC reported 1,163 cases Thursday, which included 664 confirmed through PCR tests and another 499 detected through rapid tests.

The agency reported 13 new deaths, 12 confirmed and another listed as probable.

The deaths included two in Lowcountry counties. Georgetown County reported one death and Beaufort County reported a probable death.

The results came from 16,719 tests with a positive rate of 6.8%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 927,649 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 741,062 cases detected using PCR tests and 186,587 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 14,347 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 12,411 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,936 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered almost 11.9 million COVID tests.







