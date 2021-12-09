SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sheriff: N Carolina student was carrying AK-47 on school bus

A school bus
A school bus(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - North Carolina authorities say a high school student has been taken into custody after he was found carrying a rifle with a loaded magazine on a school bus.

According to The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the juvenile student was carrying a pistol-grip AK-47 with a loaded 30-round magazine Wednesday morning.

Wooten says the bus driver called an assistant principal after smelling marijuana on the student.

Wooten says a school resource officer searched the student and found the rifle and marijuana before taking the student into custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
Berkeley County School District officials say an earlier lockdown at several schools has been...
Berkeley County school lockdowns lifted
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kristen Diann Dyches of Ridgeville and charged her with a...
Investigators arrest woman accused in West Ashley murder
According to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 30-year-old Thomas James...
Report: Joint Base Charleston police officer arrested for threats against military installation, hospital

Latest News

DHEC reported 1,466 cases Friday, which included 1,021 confirmed through PCR tests and another...
SC reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths
Local health leaders watch for omicron
Positive test for omicron variant confirmed in Mecklenburg County, health officials say
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 3,600 new coronavirus cases, close to 19,000 deaths
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one lane is closed in each direction of Ashley...
Crews respond to crash on Ashley River Road
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia