Training chief: SC officers cheated by speeding up videos

The academy notified the police agencies where the officers cheated and allowed them to handle their own discipline.
The academy notified the police agencies where the officers cheated and allowed them to handle...
The academy notified the police agencies where the officers cheated and allowed them to handle their own discipline.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP/WBTV) - The head of South Carolina’s police training academy says officers in about 20 agencies across the state cheated on mandatory training by watching sped-up videos on handling criminal domestic violence cases.

Criminal Justice Academy Director Jackie Swindle told WPDE-TV in Florence that the academy discovered the deception from an officers’ Facebook group.

Swindler says speeding up the videos is not only dishonest and unethical, but also a safety risk because the officers could miss key procedures or legal information.

This time, the academy notified the police agencies where the officers cheated and allowed them to handle their own discipline.

Swindler says next time the academy could directly revoke an officer’s law enforcement certification.

“When I heard about it we took care of it and we put some things into place to make sure that doesn’t happen again but it was only one person. We are one agency and it was one person,” Sheriff J. D. Dixon, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

It was supposed to be an hour-long video and the person watched it in nine minutes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBTV contributed to this story

