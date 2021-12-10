Bond court hearing for Alex Murdaugh set for Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A bond court hearing for Alex Murdaugh on State Grand Jury charges has been scheduled for Monday morning.

That hearing will be at 9:30 a.m. and will be held in a virtual courtroom.

Murdaugh was expected to have a bond hearing on Friday, however his attorney said that hearing was rescheduled in light of new charges brought against the former attorney.

On Thursday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the South Carolina State Grand Jury had issued seven indictments consisting of 21 new charges against Alex Murdaugh.

According to the attorney general’s office, these new indictments charge Murdaugh with nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of computer crimes, four counts of money laundering and one count of forgery.

The indictments involve alleged schemes to defraud victims of $1,365,440.24, a press release by Wilson stated. Prosecutors say when combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November, the alleged total is $6,218,923.33.

In total, there are 12 State Grand Jury indictment containing 48 separate charges against Murdaugh.

