SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Berkeley County School District officials say an earlier lockdown at several schools has been...
Berkeley County school lockdowns lifted
Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kristen Diann Dyches of Ridgeville and charged her with a...
Investigators arrest woman accused in West Ashley murder
According to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 30-year-old Thomas James...
Report: Joint Base Charleston police officer arrested for threats against military installation, hospital

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
Authorities are looking for Patricia M. Morris who was last seen at the REV Federal Credit...
Mount Pleasant police searching for missing, endangered woman
President Joe Biden said inflation is being caused by supply chain issues caused, in part, by...
Biden: 'Build Back Better' plan will decrease inflation
On Thursday night, an officer responded to Flora Street for a report of shots being heard in...
Investigators searching for suspect following fatal shooting in N. Charleston
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt