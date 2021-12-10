Charleston Co. Public Library expanding weekday hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library system is expanding weekday operating hours for some branches.

The library says the following branches will now be open until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning Jan. 3:

Baxter-Patrick James Island

Bees Ferry West Ashley

Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews

John’s Island

Main Library

Otranto Road

St. Paul’s Hollywood

Wando Mount Pleasant

In addition, officials say the branches in McClellanville and Edisto Island will be open from 2 - 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The branches had previously been closed entirely on Wednesday.

Library officials say, once renovations have been completed, the Mount Pleasant and Dorchester Road locations will follow the extended weekday schedule.

The library added the additional hour at the locations to provide better access and flexibility for patrons to visit the library.

