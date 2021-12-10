SC Lottery
Charleston Co. Public Library expanding weekday hours

The Charleston County Public Library system is expanding weekday operating hours for some branches.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library system is expanding weekday operating hours for some branches.

The library says the following branches will now be open until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning Jan. 3:

  • Baxter-Patrick James Island
  • Bees Ferry West Ashley
  • Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews
  • John’s Island
  • Main Library
  • Otranto Road
  • St. Paul’s Hollywood
  • Wando Mount Pleasant

In addition, officials say the branches in McClellanville and Edisto Island will be open from 2 - 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The branches had previously been closed entirely on Wednesday.

Library officials say, once renovations have been completed, the Mount Pleasant and Dorchester Road locations will follow the extended weekday schedule.

The library added the additional hour at the locations to provide better access and flexibility for patrons to visit the library.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

