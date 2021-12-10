Cold front to bring showers, weekend temperature swing!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance will bring more clouds along with the chance of a few showers today. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s today. We’ll be mainly dry tonight but a few areas of fog may develop by tomorrow morning. Sea fog is a possibility Saturday near the beaches due to warmer weather that will move into the area ahead of an approaching cold front. Otherwise, it will be a sunnier, warmer and breezier day with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland, 60s at the beaches. The chance of rain will increase Saturday evening as a cold front begins to near from the west. The best chance of showers will pass through overnight with the rain ending early Sunday morning. We’ll start with clouds on Sunday with sunshine taking over by the afternoon. It will be much cooler on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 68.

SATURDAY: Warm and Breezy. Partly Cloudy. Showers Late. High 77.

SUNDAY: Showers Early. AM Clouds, PM Sun. High 62.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65.

