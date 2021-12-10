Crews respond to crash on Ashley River Road
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one lane is closed in each direction of Ashley River Road near Crull Road in West Ashley due to a crash.
Authorities say the crash involves a tractor-trailer that went off the road and hit a tree.
Deputies are controlling traffic in the area while crews work to clear the accident.
There is no word on any injuries.
