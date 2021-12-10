SC Lottery
Crews respond to crash on Ashley River Road

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one lane is closed in each direction of Ashley...
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says one lane is closed in each direction of Ashley River Road near Crull Road in West Ashley due to a crash.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one lane is closed in each direction of Ashley River Road near Crull Road in West Ashley due to a crash.

Authorities say the crash involves a tractor-trailer that went off the road and hit a tree.

Deputies are controlling traffic in the area while crews work to clear the accident.

There is no word on any injuries.

