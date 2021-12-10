Crews respond to crash on Ashley River Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one lane is closed in each direction of Ashley River Road near Crull Road in West Ashley due to a crash.

Authorities say the crash involves a tractor-trailer that went off the road and hit a tree.

Deputies are controlling traffic in the area while crews work to clear the accident.

There is no word on any injuries.

