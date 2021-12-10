SC Lottery
DHEC supports CDC recommendation of COVID-19 booster shots for people 16 and older

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department on Friday said they support the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s expansion of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to include ages 16 and older.

The expansion came after Pfizer’s research showed the booster provided protection against the Omicron and Delta variants.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said they strongly encourage anyone aged 16 and up to get their booster shot once they enter the necessary time frame.

DHEC’s updated booster timeframe and eligibility are as follows:

  • People ages 16 and up who received the Pfizer-BioNTech are eligible six months after completing the initial vaccination series
  • People ages 18 and up who received the Moderna vaccine are eligible six months after completing the initial vaccination series
  • People 18 and up who received a single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine are eligible for a second shot two months after the first shot

The CDC said mixing and matching vaccines for boosters is acceptable for individuals 18 and older.

