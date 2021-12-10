Governor lifts suspension of DD2 school board member after charges dropped

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) Charges have been dropped against a Dorchester District 2 school board member who was accused of leaving her great-grandchildren in a car.

According to an executive order issued by the governor’s office, Barbara Crosby’s charges were dismissed by the solicitor for the First Judicial Circuit which led Gov. Henry McMaster to lift the suspension.

McMaster suspended Crosby on Sept. 23., and had been in response to Crosby being indicted on Sept 16. by a grand jury on two charges of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Last month, lawyers for Barbara Crosby said that their client entered a pre-trial intervention program for charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 1 where Crosby allegedly left her great-grandchildren in a car as she was late to a board meeting which she later walked out of.

Her lawyers said Crosby’s application for the program had been accepted into the program and she had begun taking classes.

Both counts of the indictment against Crosby had stated that she left the children inside of a motorized vehicle without adequate supervision during a Dorchester District 2 school meeting. Crosby would walk out of the meeting and talk with Live 5′s Raphael James in a video interview.

She made international news when she answered a COVID-19 question posed by James by saying, “God decides who lives or dies.”

