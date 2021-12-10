SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Governor lifts suspension of DD2 school board member after charges dropped

.Charges have been dropped against a Dorchester District 2 school board member who was accused...
.Charges have been dropped against a Dorchester District 2 school board member who was accused of leaving her great-grandchildren in a car.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) Charges have been dropped against a Dorchester District 2 school board member who was accused of leaving her great-grandchildren in a car.

According to an executive order issued by the governor’s office, Barbara Crosby’s charges were dismissed by the solicitor for the First Judicial Circuit which led Gov. Henry McMaster to lift the suspension.

McMaster suspended Crosby on Sept. 23., and had been in response to Crosby being indicted on Sept 16. by a grand jury on two charges of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Last month, lawyers for Barbara Crosby said that their client entered a pre-trial intervention program for charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 1 where Crosby allegedly left her great-grandchildren in a car as she was late to a board meeting which she later walked out of.

Her lawyers said Crosby’s application for the program had been accepted into the program and she had begun taking classes.

Both counts of the indictment against Crosby had stated that she left the children inside of a motorized vehicle without adequate supervision during a Dorchester District 2 school meeting. Crosby would walk out of the meeting and talk with Live 5′s Raphael James in a video interview.

She made international news when she answered a COVID-19 question posed by James by saying, “God decides who lives or dies.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kristen Diann Dyches of Ridgeville and charged her with a...
Investigators arrest woman accused in West Ashley murder
Berkeley County School District officials say an earlier lockdown at several schools has been...
Berkeley County school lockdowns lifted
Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
According to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 30-year-old Thomas James...
Report: Joint Base Charleston police officer arrested for threats against military installation, hospital

Latest News

It happened on the 1600 block of Savannah Highway where a car struck a pole and caused the...
Savannah Highway reopened after crash leads to downed power lines
The new support building at the Early College High School would include new classrooms, a gym...
Charleston Co. schools investing $29M on new support building in downtown
VIDEO: Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
VIDEO: Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
VIDEO: MUSC drops lawsuit against former doctors
VIDEO: MUSC drops lawsuit against former doctors