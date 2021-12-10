Investigators searching for suspect following fatal shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for a suspect following a fatal shooting in North Charleston.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Dezron Washington of North Charleston.

“Mr. Washington died on the scene at Flora Drive from a gunshot wound sustained at approximately 9:19 pm on December 9, 2021,” Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

On Thursday night, an officer responded to Flora Street for a report of shots being heard in the area. While in route, the officer heard that a man had been shot.

When the officer got to the scene he located the victim inside of a home. Emergency crews responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim was dead.

A report states that witnesses said the victim ran into the home from the back door and said he had been shot.

Anyone with information on a possible suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

NCPD Investigators and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

