SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Judge: Texas abortion law’s enforcement mechanism not valid

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on the plaza, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Arguments are planned for December challenging Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court's major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman's right to an abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place.

State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.

The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant.

Planned Parenthood celebrated the ruling but said abortion services still remain “virtually inaccessible” in Texas.

The ruling in state court has no bearing on the broader and higher-stakes case before the Supreme Court, which has shown no urgency in making a ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kristen Diann Dyches of Ridgeville and charged her with a...
Investigators arrest woman accused in West Ashley murder
Berkeley County School District officials say an earlier lockdown at several schools has been...
Berkeley County school lockdowns lifted
Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
According to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 30-year-old Thomas James...
Report: Joint Base Charleston police officer arrested for threats against military installation, hospital

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president
A day before the first scheduled hearing in the MUSC lawsuit against Trident Medical Center for...
MUSC drops lawsuit against former physicians before first court hearing
A controversial bill banning some vaccine mandates in South Carolina passed the House of...
SC House passes controversial bill banning some vaccine mandates
Elizabeth Dole places her head on her husband's casket on Thursday as Bob Dole is lying in...
Bob Dole lying in state at US Capitol; Biden honors ‘giant of our history’
Summerville Town Council is considering a plan that could bring 25 years of improvements to the...
Summerville Town Council considering Midtown Redevelopment Plan