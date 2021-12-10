SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kentucky sheriff accused of assaulting a teenage girl arrested

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A sheriff in Kentucky was arrested after being accused of assaulting a teenage girl while breaking up a fight between two players during a high school basketball game.

According to WKYT, Brent Lynch, who is a part of the Owsley County High School coaching staff and also Owsley County sheriff, is facing a fourth-degree assault charge.

In a video of the fight, punches were thrown. Then you can see coaches and people from the bleachers run onto the court. That includes Lynch.

School officials said the teams were separated immediately, and one player from each team was ejected at the time.

The Osley County superintendent said Lynch has been suspended for one game, and both teams have suspended four student-athletes for two games.

WKYT said this is the second time Lynch has been involved in an incident at a basketball game. He was involved in a heated exchange with a fan during a boys basketball game in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
Berkeley County School District officials say an earlier lockdown at several schools has been...
Berkeley County school lockdowns lifted
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kristen Diann Dyches of Ridgeville and charged her with a...
Investigators arrest woman accused in West Ashley murder
According to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 30-year-old Thomas James...
Report: Joint Base Charleston police officer arrested for threats against military installation, hospital

Latest News

The Charleston County Public Library system is expanding weekday operating hours for some...
Charleston Co. Public Library expanding weekday hours
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982