Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry State Representative has been charged with misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

State Rep. Richard “Rick” Ansel Marting (R-Newberry), was indicted by a Newberry County Grand Jury on Friday.

The first indictment alleges that between December 4, 2019, and January 31, 2020, Martin used his position to try and influence an investigation at the Dept. of Social Services. Wilson did not disclose what the investigation was into.

The second indictment alleges that between January 1 and January 31, 2019, Martin contributed to the delinquency of a minor by providing her with alcohol when she was underage, according to Wilson.

Martin will be arraigned on December 14 at 2 p.m. in Newberry County.

