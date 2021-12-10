SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant police searching for missing, endangered woman

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered woman.

Authorities are looking for Patricia M. Morris who was last seen at the REV Federal Credit Union on Park West Boulevard at around 2 p.m.

According to police, she is driving a dark gray 2008 Ford Escape with SC license plate 51565W.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call (843_ 743-7200.

