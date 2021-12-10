MUSC drops lawsuit against former physicians before first court hearing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A day before the first scheduled hearing in the MUSC lawsuit against Trident Medical Center for intellectual property infringement, the former settled with six doctors originally listed as defendants.

MUSC employed the head and neck oncologists up until about a week ago, before they transitioned to Trident.

The plaintiffs claim their departure is part of a grander “scheme” to steal confidential information and help Trident create its own head and neck oncology department at MUSC’s expense.

According to legal representation from both sides, the former staffers agreed to pay out any liquidated damages from broken contracts as well as destroy any documents in their possession created on the clock at MUSC.

Though the doctors are off the hook legally, the lawsuit pressed on against Trident in court.

Lawyers for Charleston’s two main hospital systems presented their arguments in front of Judge Jennifer McCoy on Thursday.

Attorney Celeste Jones who represents MUSC claims that it was a “premeditated systematic resignation”, providing the court with evidence of emails between doctors and other MUSC staff and HCA Healthcare, Trident’s parent company, while still employed. Some emails date back as far as February 2021.

She claims that rather than create its own cancer facility, Trident made efforts to steal from MUSC and destroy its department in the process.

“It was done willfully, purposefully and with the intent to extract as much property and employees and interfere with the fellowship program and do as much financial harm to MUSC as possible,” she said.

However, defense lawyer James Werner argued that the plaintiffs failed to provide evidence that the information was considered protected in the first place.

“You can’t just claim after the fact that you have confidential information. You’ve got to tell people this is confidential. You cannot disclose this. They did nothing to protect this information. And they deserve no protection for it, under the law,” he said.

A statement from Trident Medical Center says:

We are focused on providing exceptional care to head and neck cancer patients and are excited these well-respected physicians chose to be part of our team. They join a robust medical staff that is already providing leading-edge care to cancer patients, heart patients, trauma patients and other members of our community. Already this week we’ve cared for more than 50 patients with head and neck cancers. We are excited to work with these physicians to further build our multi-disciplinary program to treat patients from around the region with mouth, throat, skin and voice box cancer and patients with parathyroid adenomas and salivary gland tumors.

MUSC has asked the court to issue a temporary injunction that would prohibit the Trident from using proprietary information, such as instrument lists, physician preference cards, case logs, etc. and capitalizing on it, as well as have the information returned.

There has been no final ruling in the case yet.

