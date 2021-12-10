Part of Ashley River Road closed after fatal auto-pedestrian crash in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say part of Ashley River Road has been closed following a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in West Ashley Thursday night.

It happened on the 1600 block of Ashley River Road between Parsonage and Plainview which is closed to traffic due to the collision.

According to Charleston police, a male pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

“CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team is at the location processing the scene,” Charleston police said.

A report states the driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

