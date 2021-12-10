SC Lottery
Police searching for armed robber who dragged employee into Dollar General

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are searching for an armed robber who they say dragged a Dollar Store employee into the store then demanded money.

It happened at the store on Clements Ferry Road in the Wando area on Thursday morning.

Employees said they were setting up merchandise outside the front door of the store when a man approached one of them with a knife before grabbing her around the neck and pulling her into the store.

Employees said that while the suspect was holding the knife and dragging the victim into the store, he said, “Don’t say anything, give me everything.”

A report states the suspect pulled the victim to the counter while another employee gave the suspect money from the register after being demanded money from the suspect.

The suspect then fled on foot out of the store and headed towards Clements Ferry Road.

Police identified the suspect as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing black shoes, black pants and a black sweatshirt with the hood up, and a blue surgical mask.

Investigators said security cameras captured video of the incident along with a description of the suspect which was broadcasted to law enforcement units.

